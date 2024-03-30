What's The Difference Between A Chicken And A Cornish Hen?

The original Cornish hens were prized for having a substantial amount of tender, white meat for their size. There are still many farms raising this breed today, and even commercially farmed versions are still prized for the quality of their meat. That quality, however, may be a reflection of the age of the mass-market Cornish hens. The USDA currently defines Rock Cornish and Cornish game hens as "an immature chicken younger than five weeks old ... of either sex, with a ready-to-cook carcass weight of two pounds or less."

It's the age and size of the Cornish hen that forms some of the significant differences between it and other chickens you buy at the store. You'll see several other categories of chickens for sale, such as broilers, fryers, and roasters. All of these birds are weeks to months older than Cornish hens when they are prepared for market. This leads to a taste difference between the chickens and the Cornish hens.

Cornish hens are known to have a more delicate flavor than chicken, and they absorb marinades and other seasonings better. Because of their small size, they take a shorter amount of time to cook. So be sure to keep an eye on your roasted Cornish hen when it's in the oven. No one wants to eat a dry bird. You could also try air-frying your Cornish hen, too.