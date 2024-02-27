KFC's Chizza Is A Fun Gimmick To Try Just Once

KFC is a fried chicken joint through and through, and for the longest time, the closest it ever got to a pizza was sharing real estate with sister brand Pizza Hut. That all changed in 2015, when KFCs in the Philippines played host to the first-ever "Chizza" (pronounced "cheet-za"), where a fried chicken filet served as a "crust," topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. In a recent press release, Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S., said, "Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better — 'the Chizza,'" and added good news: "The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world."

To celebrate the release of this much-buzzed-about limited-time-only affair, KFC took over one of its own locations in the heart of Manhattan and turned it into a full-blown, wood-paneled, one-of-a-kind Chizzeria. At this Chizzeria, KFC fanatics and curious bystanders were able to get the first taste. I didn't want to miss out on any of the festivities, so I swung by to KFC-what exactly was going on.

So, now that KFC's home country is finally getting its hands on the Chizza, has it been worth the long wait, or is this innovation just a cut-rate chicken parm? This chew and review is based on taste, texture, flavor, the Chizzas' sense of fun, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.