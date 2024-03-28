KFC Is Taking Its Nuggets To Saucy New Heights

April 1 is usually a time for pranks, but KFC isn't playing games this year. It's the day the company is launching its Saucy Nuggets, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal stressing that this was no joking matter. The new offering features KFC's chicken nuggets coated in your choice of five different sauces. The nuggets, which are made by coating "100% white meat chicken" in the company's Original Recipe breading, made their debut last March and were soon given out for free to celebrate Mother's Day.

Now, nugget fans can try these bites smothered in the sauce of their choosing. Two options are favorites making comebacks: Nashville Hot and Georgia Gold. Nashville Hot debuted nationwide in 2016 and is modeled after the famous fiery style from Tennessee. Georgia Gold, which launched a year later, is a mustard-based barbecue sauce that also includes honey for a zesty sweetness. The new additions to the line-up are Honey Sriracha, a soy and sesame-packed take on Korean BBQ, and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce, which counts pineapple, garlic, and chiles among its ingredients.