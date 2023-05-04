KFC Is Dishing Out Free Nuggets To Celebrate The Moms In Your Life

Mother's Day honors a person who remains a constant provider of support, affection, and encouragement: Mom. Because moms are so often tasked with feeding the fam (no matter what else they have on their plates), Mother's Day offers the perfect opportunity to give Mom a break. KFC is supporting families by offering a special deal that's only available for a limited time leading up to the holiday.

Among the chicken chain's many menu offerings are chicken nuggets, which KFC just reintroduced in March, according to Today. Derived from 100% white meat and coated in the "original recipe" blend of herbs and spices, the nuggets haven't been offered by the chain since a brief dalliance in 2022. Before that, the menu option hadn't been available to customers since the '90s. To celebrate moms — and the restaurant's menu addition — KFC is offering the mother of all deals to families across the nation.

Starting May 10, when customers purchase KFC's "nuggets of appreciation" meal on the restaurant's mobile app or website, they'll receive a complimentary 12-piece order of chicken nuggets. They'll also receive a free digital Mother's Day card, sent to the email address of their choosing.