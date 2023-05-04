KFC Is Dishing Out Free Nuggets To Celebrate The Moms In Your Life
Mother's Day honors a person who remains a constant provider of support, affection, and encouragement: Mom. Because moms are so often tasked with feeding the fam (no matter what else they have on their plates), Mother's Day offers the perfect opportunity to give Mom a break. KFC is supporting families by offering a special deal that's only available for a limited time leading up to the holiday.
Among the chicken chain's many menu offerings are chicken nuggets, which KFC just reintroduced in March, according to Today. Derived from 100% white meat and coated in the "original recipe" blend of herbs and spices, the nuggets haven't been offered by the chain since a brief dalliance in 2022. Before that, the menu option hadn't been available to customers since the '90s. To celebrate moms — and the restaurant's menu addition — KFC is offering the mother of all deals to families across the nation.
Starting May 10, when customers purchase KFC's "nuggets of appreciation" meal on the restaurant's mobile app or website, they'll receive a complimentary 12-piece order of chicken nuggets. They'll also receive a free digital Mother's Day card, sent to the email address of their choosing.
Give mom the gift of free chicken nuggets
As for the meal deal itself, customers can choose from an eight-piece serving of extra-crispy chicken tenders or an eight-piece order of bone-in chicken, per a May 4 press release. The meal also comes with two large sides, such as mashed potatoes, fries, mac and cheese, and other selections. And because no KFC feast is complete without biscuits, customers who take advantage of the deal will receive four biscuits to accompany their meal.
This offer is only available digitally and for a limited time. Customers will have from May 10 until Mother's Day, which takes place on May 14, to place or schedule their orders. The chain also offers a "quick pick-up" option, which means you can drop by the restaurant and grab the meal deal without waiting in line. Fried chicken fans' Mother's Day celebrations will go off without a hitch.