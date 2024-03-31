15 Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using To Fill Your Ravioli

Provolone is a popular Italian cheese, but traditionally, it's relegated to sandwiches. If you open yourself up to the notion of putting it in ravioli, though, you'll soon realize it belongs in pasta as well. Provolone's tangy taste and firm texture are an interesting contrast to the tender pasta, and they both play well with roasted eggplant.

Start by choosing a fresh eggplant. Most supermarkets have the globe eggplant, which is great for roasting, but Japanese eggplant works too. You want to pick one with smooth, shiny skin that isn't wrinkled or damaged. It should feel dense and firm. Salt the eggplant to release some bitterness; you can cut it lengthwise or in slices to do this. Then, you drizzle it with olive oil and roast it. Once it's soft, scoop out the insides and pulse them in the food processor with the provolone.

Provolone adds cheesy intensity, yet still lets the flavor of the roasted eggplant shine through. If you want to add a little more bite to your provolone, try using provolone piccante, which has a sharper taste with peppery undertones. You can also pan-fry cubes of eggplant instead of roasting the whole veggie. Some peel the eggplant, while others leave the peel intact and blend it into the cheese mixture. It's up to you.