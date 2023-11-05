Sweeten Up Pasta Night With Delectable Chocolate Ravioli

If you're a lover of Italian food, then you're probably already familiar with ravioli. This meal is a type of pillow-shaped, square pasta that's stuffed with delicious fillings. You'll often find it packed with things like meat, cheese, and veggies and paired with a tasty sauce.

However, you don't just have to limit yourself to savory ravioli. Instead of sticking to flavors like ricotta and spinach cheese, why not flip the script and make a chocolate variety for dessert, instead? This ravioli still involves using a pasta dough base and stuffing it with mix-ins. However, the dough features cocoa or cacao powder to give it a chocolate flavor, while the fillings are sugary additions rather than veggies and meat.

If this idea has already got you drooling, it pays to know a few things about putting together this pasta. That way, you can whip up the perfect treat for a surprising spin on a popular style of pasta.