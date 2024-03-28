What's The Difference Between Heirloom Beans And Regular Ones?

If you've watched a cooking show or YouTube video in the last decade, chances are you've heard of the concept of "heirloom" varieties of various foods, though you might have wondered what that term means. Simply put, an heirloom variety of a food is an older version with a long history (definitions of how long vary, though 1951 is often used as the dividing line) and that wasn't subject to more recent hybridization and genetic manipulation. Though you'll see the term pop up for all kinds of food (heirloom eggs, anyone?), the most common one you'll see described this way are heirloom tomatoes.

But there are also plenty of fruits and vegetables with heirloom varieties — including beans. And while that history may define what an heirloom bean is, the difference between heirloom beans and their non-heirloom counterparts isn't simply "one is an older variety." They're visually distinct, sure, but according to some in the culinary world, heirloom beans taste better, too. Of course, this reputation means that they're also going to come in at a higher price point, so there are always trade-offs.