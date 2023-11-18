The Staple Condiment That Can Elevate A Classic Bolognese Sauce

Bolognese is beloved for its simplicity and effortlessly delicious taste. It's extra flavorful and creamy compared to other sauces and comes chock full of hearty ingredients like ground meat, often beef, and finely chopped vegetables. This simple mixture provides an extra aromatic experience, which is much more complex than simple spaghetti sauce. It's these qualities that make this Italian topping especially well-loved.

Believe it or not, plain ketchup is one staple condiment that can elevate a classic Bolognese sauce. Add a few tablespoons of this condiment into the pot while the sauce simmers and taste the difference. The easy addition infuses a Bolognese with a sweet, tangy bite that makes for an extra complex tagliatelle, spaghetti, or lasagna dish. That added flavor mixed with other tomato-based ingredients also brings out new layers in the sauce that allow it to sing.

While the addition might sound odd, we recommend not knocking it until you try it yourself. For those on the fence, hear what fans have to say.