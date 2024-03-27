The Best Storage Method For Keeping Your Carrots Crunchy

Carrots are the perfect vegetable for when you're craving that crunch — dip them in a little ranch dressing, and you have an easy, nutritious snack. Carrots can also take center stage in plenty of veggie-forward recipes. This bright orange veggie can help keep your vision in good shape, potentially reduce your risk of heart disease, and may even promote brain health. But to enjoy this Bugs Bunny favorite at its best quality, you want it to maintain that perfect crunch. The secret? Store your fresh carrots in water.

That doesn't mean adding a little water to the bottom of a container — we're talking fully submerged. Every part of that carrot should be covered in water, and an easy way to do this is to pop them into a large mason jar (you can trim off the greens, but the jar should be tall enough to fully fit the carrots), fill it, and seal it. Believe it or not, they'll stay fresh for up to four weeks and will be perfect for snacking, or making roasted, caramelized carrots as a delicious side.