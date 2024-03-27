The Absolute Worst Potato Variety For Mashing

If red potatoes are not ideal for mashing, then which potatoes are better? Next time you're planning on making a pot of whipped or mashed potatoes, opt for cultivars with opposing characteristics to red ones. In this case, you'll want to use potatoes with low moisture and high starch content. Low-moisture, high-starch potatoes are easier to mash and more efficient at absorbing milk and butter for a lush and creamy consistency.

Yukon gold potatoes are a quintessential option for mashed spuds. Not only do they have the ideal moisture and starch content, but they also have a naturally buttery and downhome flavor for lip-smacking good mashed potatoes. Can't find Yukons? Although they're more neutral in taste, Russet potatoes also have the necessary qualities for a great mash and can take on the flavors of your favorite fixings whether it be bacon grease country gravy or aromatic herbs.

Sweet potatoes, although they have a slightly higher moisture and starch content than the aforementioned spuds, are still an excellent option for mashing when you want something on the candied side. As long as you have one of these starchy cultivars, and avoid the common mistakes foodies make when mashing potatoes, you're in for a treat.