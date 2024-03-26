Upgrade Your Soup Broth With A Simple Tea Ball Tip

The best soup broths are infused with layers of flavor, providing a comforting, complex slurp in each spoonful. Complex, rich flavors are often achieved by simmering ingredients over a long period. A classic three-vegetable mirepoix of onions, celery, and carrots is perfect for creating a base layer of flavor, but adding a few more ingredients, such as fresh herbs, is vital to creating a truly flavorful soup broth.

A bay leaf or a bundle of fresh thyme or parsley can take your broth from simply "tasty" to simply irresistible. But whether leaf or bundle, any herbs just dropped into your broth to flavor it will need to be removed before you can consume the soup. A tidy tip is to use your tea ball – just stuff the tea ball with your choice of fresh or dried herbs and drop it into your soup broth. Using a tea ball as an herb infuser is an easy, and reusable, way to create a flavorful soup broth without having to go fishing for soggy herbs when you're ready to eat.