Cut Down On Prep Time By Changing The Way You Cook With Herbs

Herbs like cilantro, parsley, and basil are quintessential for elevating dishes, providing a burst of freshness that can turn a good meal into a great one. However, many cooks are bogged down by the meticulous task of plucking leaves from stems, which can be especially daunting when working with large quantities of herbs. This preparatory step is often mentioned in recipes, but as we seek efficiency in the kitchen, it's time to rethink whether it's always necessary.

The truth is, with soft herbs, this meticulous process can be bypassed. The stems of these herbs are just as flavorful as the leaves they support; instead of discarding them, a simple trim of the non-leafy ends is sufficient preparation. By chopping the leaf and stem together, you incorporate a spectrum of textures and flavors into your dishes while also cutting down on prep time significantly. This method works so well that trying it may leave you wondering why the separation of stem and leaf was ever recommended in the first place.