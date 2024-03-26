Here's The Absolute Best Way To Store Radishes

Fresh, in-season radishes are delicious. Radishes can last for 10 to 14 days in the fridge, which gives you plenty of time to enjoy their spicy, peppery flavor. The downside is that they tend to soften and lose their crispness over time. They can also develop a spongy texture due to moisture loss. And while they may still be edible, they simply won't taste the same.

One solution is to put them in plastic bags in the crisper drawer. Better yet, punch a few holes in the bag for sufficient airflow. Not only will this practice keep them moist, but it can also prevent bacteria and mold growth. Make sure you cut the greens beforehand, as they can draw moisture and nutrients away from your radishes. Eat them right away or store them separately in the refrigerator for up to three days. That's right — radish greens are totally edible and can be used in a multitude of dishes, from salads and grain bowls to curries.