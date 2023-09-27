Fix Limp Veggies Right Up With A Super Simple Potato Hack

We've all been dazzled by the produce section at the grocery store and gone a little overboard. In fact, that's actually the reason why supermarkets put the produce up front in the first place. Grocers know that if the produce is looking good you'll fill your cart with more food, especially plenty of fruits and veggies. The trouble is, fresh produce doesn't last forever. How many times have you loaded up the crisper drawers in the refrigerator only to find a pile of tired, wilting vegetables hanging on for dear life a week later? The good news is, there's an easy fix to reviving wilted root vegetables like carrots, celery, and radishes: Soak them in a bowl of iced water with a slice of raw potato.

There's a little bit of science as to why your beets and parsnips come alive in a bowl of cold, potato-y water, but basically what happens is that they absorb the cold water and the starch from the potato, which plumps up their cells and perks them right back up. You don't have to be a scientist to understand it though, just let your veggies soak with the potato for at least 20 minutes and you'll see a difference.