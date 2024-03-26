Add Green Beans To Your Next Steak Sandwich For A Chilean Twist

If you've grown weary of the standard steak sandwich toppings (such as the onions and peppers that usually adorn Philly cheesesteak recipes), the country of Chile offers a bit of inspiration. Chacarero is a Chilean sandwich that combines steak with green beans and tomatoes, as well as spicy chili peppers. The sandwich gets its name from the fact that many of the ingredients are sourced from the farm, which is what the word "chacra" means in Spanish. Because the freshness of the veggies has a major impact on the sandwich, Chileans prefer to enjoy chacarero during the spring and summer seasons.

While pairing green beans and steak might seem like an odd combo, the sandwich is majorly appealing. Just consider that Time named chacarero as one of the best sandwiches in the world, along with selections from Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Mexico. In addition to the fresh taste the green beans lend to the savory steak, the texture of the vegetable is also important. With chacarero, green beans are often overcooked to ensure they pair perfectly with the other ingredients.