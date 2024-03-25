What To Know Before You Freeze Lasagna Soup

Texture and flavor are everything when it comes to crafting a high-quality lasagna soup, so be careful when reheating it so you can enjoy it as if it were freshly made. But cooking it is the tricky part; re-heating it is easy. By remembering a few simple tips, you can seamlessly take lasagna soup from frozen to hot.

Although you can reheat the soup straight from the freezer, you'll achieve a better texture by thawing it overnight in the refrigerator. Because you have more control over the temperature and are more likely to achieve an even warmth throughout the dish, reheating lasagna soup on a stovetop is preferred over microwaving. Often, microwaved food is piping hot in one bite and frosty the next, and it can also degrade the textural quality of a dish; so, save your microwave for popcorn and fire up the stovetop instead. Pro tip: A drizzle or spritz of cooking oil before heating the soup can prevent the ingredients from sticking together and clinging to the pot.

Although the appeal to freezing lasagna soup lies in time-sensitive convenience, you will still need to introduce two key ingredients: noodles and cheese. Once your lasagna soup is simmering, introduce the sheet noodles and cook them until al dente. Once everything is thoroughly heated and the noodles are finished cooking, serve it in your favorite soup bowl and garnish with a luscious dollop of ricotta cheese. Et voilà — meal-prepped lasagna soup for any occasion.