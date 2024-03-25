The Ingredient You Need To Fix Runny Buttercream

When it comes to adding confectioner's sugar back into your buttercream, you want to go slowly. Otherwise, if you add too much, you can wind up with a frosting that's grainy and sickly sweet. A good rule of thumb is to add ¼ cup at a time. After each time you add more sugar, carefully mix the ingredients to ensure they're fully incorporated before deciding that you need to add more.

Another thing to be aware of is that sometimes your buttercream is too thin because the fat in it has warmed up too much. At around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the butter starts to melt and becomes quite squishy, which can cause your frosting to become too liquid as well. This may be the result of working in a warm kitchen. The good news is that you can chill your buttercream to help bring down the temperature and get it to a thicker consistency as well. You can still add confectioner's sugar if it's too runny, but it can be a way to avoid going overboard and winding up with an inedibly sweet topping.