The Humble Coffee Filter Is Perfect For Sopping Up Greasy Spills

Nobody likes cleaning up greasy spills — it seems like no matter how many times you wipe the grease off of your stove, it just won't come off. Instead, it smears all over the ceramic/glass and creates an even bigger mess. Next time you're carrying out the tedious task of eliminating grease, reach for a coffee filter instead of a paper towel. Coffee filters are ideal for cleaning a greasy kitchen and are also perfect for preventing grease from spilling all over your clothes/car from, let's say, a greasy burger or pizza slice you're holding. After all, paper coffee filters absorb a lot of the oil (and grounds) from coffee, so why wouldn't they work to absorb grease from food? In addition to doing a great job of wiping up and absorbing grease, they have the added benefit of being super affordable, generally cheaper than paper towels.

When choosing which paper coffee filter to use for your greasy spills, any shape or color should do. Disposable coffee filters typically come in a cone or basket shape, bleached or unbleached, and are made of lightweight, tightly woven paper. Although they have undergone a chemical process to give them their bright, white color, bleached coffee filters are generally considered safe to use. Both unbleached and bleached coffee filters are technically biodegradable (if they are 100% paper), although the bleached ones can leave behind traces of chemicals, so keep this in mind if you compost.