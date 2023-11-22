Enjoy Snacks On The Go With An Easy Coffee Filter Hack

If you're a coffee enthusiast and have been looking for ways to reduce single-use plastics in your home, there's a super-handy on-the-go snack container that will not only completely do away with your need for little plastic bags but is compostable, too. As it turns out, the conically-shaped filters you use for making your morning pour-over coffee (and employing for all your other fine filtering needs) are very capable containers for snacks like homemade potato chips as well as fresh fruit like sliced pears and apples, though you might want to double up on filters to avoid any sogginess. Plus, if you don't get the bleached kind, they can go right in the compost after being used instead of ending up in a landfill, or ultimately, the ocean.

Coffee filters are actually pretty tough — after all, they're designed to handle a decent amount of coffee grounds while being drenched in near-boiling water. A handful of animal crackers for your kid's snack won't prove to be a challenge at all. Bear in mind that we're not talking about the wavy, flat-bottomed basket filters that could pull double-duty in a drip coffee machine. Likewise, you probably want to avoid those big honkin' folded square ones used in Chemex coffeemakers. No; a garden-variety, unbleached conical filter is just the thing for stylishly holding portioned-out snacks.