What's The Deal With The Viral $12 McDonald's Dinner Box?

There's nothing Americans love more than restaurant secret menus. But while a lot of fast food secret menu items like the Wendy's Barnyard Burger or the McDonald's Crunchy Double are mash-ups of different menu items, there's another category of secret menu item too: promotional deals that are available, but aren't specifically being advertised. Recently, a mom in Texas named Leiela Kapewa-Latu posted a video that went viral on TikTok for making people aware of one particular deal at the golden arches, and it's a doozy.

This dinner box is no joke. For just $12, Kapewa-Latu managed to secure two cheeseburgers, four small fries, one ten-piece nuggets, two Big Macs, and two sauces — enough to feed her family of five. If every item had been purchased separately through an online order, the total would have more than doubled to over $26.

You might be thinking you should rush down to your local McDonald's and grab this deal for yourself. Slow down, though: Depending on where you live, you might get the same deal, but you might not. And, also depending on location, there may be no way to tell what exactly you'll get in your dinner box without going to McDonald's yourself and asking.