The One Step You Can't Miss When Making Chocolate Buttercream

A benefit of perfectly sifted chocolate frosting is that you can try out piping techniques without fear of pesky clumps clogging up your bag. The first step in this decorating process is to select a bag type. Reusable bags are washable and come in handy for repeated projects (just be sure to clean them well and disinfect in between), and have the benefit of being economically and environmentally sound. Disposable bags have the advantage of convenience, and you can also grab a plastic freezer bag for piping in a pinch — just cut the corner at an angle and slip your tip right in.

Regardless, you'll want to get as much buttercream into your bag as possible while avoiding air bubbles. Fold the open end of the bag back over one hand, and using your other hand, load the frosting all the way into that bottom corner. Then unfold the bag and squeeze your buttercream gently into the tip, and twist up the bag at the top to keep air pockets from forming as you pipe. Whether you select a star, round, petal, leaf, or lined tip for basket-weaves will determine what's possible to design, but from there, you can begin your piping project.

Using a rotating cake stand will help you reach your confection evenly on all sides, but also keep in mind that for a perfectly piped cake, it helps to avoid the edges. And whether you keep it simple or venture into adventurous decorations, when it comes to chocolate buttercream, it pays not to skip that critical sifting step.