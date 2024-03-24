Here's How Long Kefir Should Stay Good For After Opening

If you're a purveyor of probiotics, you're likely familiar with kefir. A fermented milk beverage likened to a drinkable yogurt, this cultured refreshment is tangy and satiating and offers plenty of potential health benefits from improved digestion to protection against bacterial infections. Seeing that it's equal parts delicious and nutritious, you should drink more kefir, but if you want to maximize its quality, you need to know how long it lasts after opening.

Just because it's a fermented food product, doesn't mean it can't spoil. Unopened commercial-grade kefir typically lasts about a week after its sell-by date. But once you unscrew the lid, it's a slightly different ballgame. When properly stored, opened kefir stays fresh for up to five days. Although it might be tempting to reach for your kefir beyond its lifespan, consuming spoiled milk beverages facilitates food poisoning. Enjoy your probiotics when you can, and plan your kefir consumption around its expiration.