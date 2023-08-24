For A Tangy Sour Cream Substitute, Try Kefir

The secret to the fluffiest waffles is a little sour cream, but if you're looking for a tangy substitute, you can just as well use kefir. Not only will it taste similar, but the swap has a ton of health benefits. For example, kefir has significantly less fat and cholesterol than sour cream, which makes it ideal for those watching their heart health. This dairy drink may also improve lactose digestion, balance gut flora, and protect against cancer, according to 2023 evidence published in the journal Fermentation. Its antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory effects shouldn't be overlooked either.

As the researchers note, kefir is rich in probiotics and enzymes that help your body break down lactose. Therefore, it's often better tolerated than milk and other dairy foods. Both kefir and sour cream are fermented with lactic acid bacteria, but the latter undergoes more extensive processing. For this reason, it has a lower probiotic count.

Need one more reason to swap sour cream for kefir? This fermented drink has roughly 60 calories per 3.5 ounces, while the same amount of sour cream boasts approximately 200 calories. Kefir is tangier and less creamy, but you can still use it in smoothies, sauces, parfaits, or ice cream for a velvety texture and extra flavor. Whether you're watching your health or ran out of sour cream in the fridge, this is a great switch to make.