The Easy Towel Trick For Muffling The Sound Of Your Blender

The blender may be an incredibly useful kitchen appliance, but it definitely isn't a quiet one. Smoothies make for a healthy and filling breakfast, not to mention an easy one, but you can't make one without waking up everyone else in the house (and rudely, at that). You'd think by this point in history, we'd have a way to make homemade pesto without scaring our pets or rousing our roommates. And yet, even the best blenders are pretty disruptive — the more powerful the motor, the louder it tends to be.

Unless you feel like shelling out a couple hundred dollars for a special box to muffle the sound of your blender (yes, they're a thing), there are some simple steps you can take with stuff you already have at home — like, for instance, a tea towel.

When you hit that "blend" button, the sound of the motor is amplified by the powerful, noisy vibration against your countertop. Absorbing some of that vibration will help soften the sound, and one simple and reliable way to do that is by simply placing the blender on top of a folded tea towel or silicone mat. It may not make your food prep process totally silent, but your neighbors will likely appreciate the reduction in volume.