The Ice Tip To Follow For A Perfectly Blended Smoothie

The purpose of including ice in your smoothie ingredients is to help it reach that desired smooth consistency and get the drink as refreshingly cold as possible. But sometimes, adding ice too early can water down the bright fruity flavors that you want front and center in your smoothie. Adding too many ice cubes too early in the process can also prevent certain beneficial fats from nuts, seeds, or coconut oil from blending well with the other ingredients. Worse yet, the ice cubes can get stuck in the blades of the blender and clog up the whole operation, leaving you with fruit chunks or greens that never fully liquefy. If you add those ice cubes last, this can be avoided.

It's all about timing and a balance of texture in your ingredients. Before you add in your ice cubes at the end, you want enough solid ingredients that will help the smoothie stay thick instead of becoming juice once the ice is added. Creamy fruits like bananas or avocados are perfect candidates for this job. Make sure any fresh fruits are fully ripe before using — if they're too hard, they won't blend well. Proteins like nut butter can help thicken up the smoothie's consistency as well; be sure to check out these other tips to make your smoothie taste way better, too.