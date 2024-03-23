How Long Should It Take To Sweat Onions?

The term "sweating onions" may conjure up some interesting imagery in your mind. It also sounds like it could be a lengthy process (after all, it takes some time for you to work up a sweat in the gym). But, the truth is that this cooking technique is a quick and easy way to build up a flavor base for savory dishes and can be accomplished in just a matter of minutes.

How long it takes to sweat onions sort of depends on how you're cutting them. If you prefer onion slices, sweating them may take 10 to 15 minutes. Diced pieces, on the other hand, have a smaller surface area and can be sweated in as little as five minutes.

Either way, the reason it doesn't take very long is because sweating is a technique meant to soften and remove moisture from aromatics, not to brown or caramelize them. With onions, the goal of sweating them is to get rid of the raw sharpness and bring out the sweetness to make them more palatable. It also helps to make them more pliable. After all, no one wants the crunch of raw onion in their marinara sauce.