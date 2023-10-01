What Are The Best Onions To Use For Home-Canned Onion Jam?

When you think of jam, you think of sweet fruits like berries, peaches, and apricots, but there's also a whole world of savory jams to discover. There's tomato jam, pepper jam, and even bacon jam, but the indisputable ruler of this savory kingdom is onion jam. Onion jam is made by caramelizing onions with a splash of vinegar, which adds a slight acidic kick and, more importantly, makes the onions extra soft so you can use them as a spread.

Onion jam is a popular charcuterie board condiment that pairs well with almost any meat and cheese dish. You can put onion jam on burgers, stir it into mac and cheese, and make the best grilled cheese you've ever tasted by pairing it with some gooey gruyere and crunchy French bread. Once you get hooked on this stuff, you'll use it every chance you get, and you'll want to keep some on hand at all times.

Onion jam is a bit laborious to make, as properly caramelizing onions takes around an hour (and sometimes more), but if you make a big batch and can or jar it for preservation, you can keep yourself supplied for months. But before undertaking such a task, you need to decide which type of onion to use. While you can technically make jam from any variety of onion, sweet onions are going to be your best bet. You might think this is because they contain more sugar than other types, but that's not exactly why.