How To Perfectly Reheat That Leftover Deep-Dish Pizza

Pizza is appropriate to eat at any time of the day. Lunch or dinner, a quick street snack, or an elaborate special occasion meal. It can be breakfast or even dessert. And one of the greatest things about pizza is that you can give it a second life in leftover form, which means you can never have too much.

When it comes to reheating though, not all slices are revived equally. And what works for one style may not be ideal for another. Naples, New York, and New Haven can all claim pies that might be easily resurrected in the oven or even on the grill for a smoky finish.

But when it comes to the midwest's pride and joy, the deep-dish pizza, there's a secret to perfectly reheating your Chicago-style delicacy — and it's as simple to execute as it is to enjoy each slice. Using this method means preserving that structure without risking a rubbery, unevenly heated mess. All you need is a hot skillet with a cover, and in minutes, you'll be ready to sit down and dig into your leftover deep-dish.