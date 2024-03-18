Reheat Your Pizza On The Grill For A Smoky Finish

There's no denying that piping hot, fresh-from-the-oven pizza is one of the most universally loved foods, regardless of season, occasion, or culture. But personal-sized pizzas are not that common, and having leftovers — particularly if you're hitting your local joint with a small group of diners — is a standard outcome.

Fortunately, although it may never exactly mimic those first moments out of the oven, pizza reheats quite well. And while there are many acceptable ways to resurrect your slices, one stands out for bringing a unique quality to the table. To give your reheated favorite pizza a smoky finish, simply toss your remaining portion of the pie on the charcoal grill.

Whether you're a pepperoni lover, a margherita purist, or prefer more experimental options, the subtle smokiness from the grill complements so many flavors. Throwing yesterday's pizza on the grill is a perfect next-day solution across the board, breathing new life into your leftovers.