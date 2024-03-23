Parchment Paper Is The Key To Properly Freezing Sliced Cucumbers

Made up of about 95% water, you'd be forgiven for thinking that cucumbers won't freeze well. However, it's not only possible to freeze cucumbers, but — so long as you prepare them properly — they should hold up pretty well to freezing for a long time. If you end up with more cucumbers in your fridge than you can shake a stick (or cucumber) at, freezing is a great option that allows you to store them for a long time without them getting bendy and shriveled.

To store frozen cucumber like a pro, there's one technique that delivers the best results — slicing and freezing them on parchment paper. This method stops your frozen cucumber slices from sticking, keeps them in the best possible condition, and extends their frozen shelf life to up to nine months. And, best of all, it's very simple.

First, wash your cucumbers (store-bought cucumbers usually have a wax coating, so you may want to scrub this off — although it's perfectly safe to eat). Then, slice your cucumber into ¼ to ½ inch discs and dry the slices thoroughly to prevent ice crystals forming (this can lead to freezer burn). Place the slices on top of parchment paper on a tray, and put this in your freezer. The magic of parchment paper is that its non-stick coating prevents water molecules in the cucumber from sticking to it when they freeze to ice.