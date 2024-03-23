Is It A Good Idea To Rinse Your Rice Before Making Rice Pudding?

Consistency is everything when it comes to rice pudding. The ultimate goal is a dish that's creamy and porridge-like, with perfectly cooked rice that still has some firmness to it. No one wants rice pudding that is too mushy or sticky and gummy. How your rice pudding turns out has a lot to do with the science of starch and the cooking process. The first decision you must make? To rinse or not to rinse the rice.

Compounding the conundrum is the fact that the answer is not all that clear cut. Some recipes direct you to rinse the rice first before preparing the pudding, while others insist it's not necessary. Let's take a look at why it might be advantageous to wash those grains.

Those in the pro-rinse camp argue that it helps to remove extra starch and sort of separate the individual grains. The thinking is that, when cooked, the washed rice won't clump together as much into a mushy mess and will instead be creamier and smoother.