What's The Best Type Of Rice To Use For Rice Pudding?

If you have the task of bringing a dessert to the next potluck dinner or you've got a crowd to feed, there's no need to run out to the grocery store for ingredients because you probably have everything you need to make a batch of rice pudding. You can whip together a decadent finish for any dinner with just some dry rice, milk or cream, eggs, and sugar. A basic rice pudding recipe takes almost no time to prep, it's inexpensive, and all of the ingredients are pantry staples, so even if you have to shop for one or two items, they can get used up elsewhere later. Many different types of rice are available at most grocery stores if you're on the hunt for pudding supplies, but don't be swayed by any exotic varieties. The simplest solution is the answer: Regular long-grain white rice makes the best rice pudding.

That's not to say that other rice varieties don't make tasty desserts, and there are absolutely recipes out there for puddings made with sushi rice and arborio, but regular old Uncle Ben's (or whatever your brand of choice is) and long-grain basmati, have the right amount of starch, as well as the perfect texture and consistency, for mixing with custard.