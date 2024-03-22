The First Iteration Of The Steak Knife Had A Very Different Purpose

In 1953, The Salisbury Times ran a story about Paul C. Culver's letter opener being the basis for the first ever steak knife. By that point, Carvel Hall had transformed into a $3 million business, the newspaper said. However, the blade is only one part of what makes a good steak knife — they also need a good handle. That's where industrial designer Thomas Lamb comes in.

Lamb is the person who came up with the wedge-lock handle, a staple of modern knives. In 1954, he spoke to Industrial Design magazine for a piece entitled "Tom Lamb the Handle Man," in which he was incredibly humble about his work. According to Lamb, it all just came naturally to him. "Every time I design a handle, I go through the same door," he said. "How the door was found, I do not know." As the steak knife evolved, so did the accessories that came with them. After all, what good was having a fancy set of knives if you had nowhere to store or display them?

For years people were storing these sharp knives in ways that weren't particularly attractive or safe. However, that all changed in the 1970s when knife racks became all the rage. Writing for Home magazine (which came with the Los Angeles Times) in 1975, columnist Joan Dektar said: "Knives that have the quality of steel but can maintain a sharp edge are prized by most good cooks. And when they can be handsomely and conveniently displayed, they take on even more importance."