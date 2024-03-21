The Skillet Mistake To Avoid For Perfectly Caramelized Onions

There are few things tastier than caramelized onions. Whether used as a pizza or sandwich topping or added to a soup, these slow-cooked alliums offer a delicious combination of sweet and savory flavors. However, caramelized onions have a reputation of taking forever to cook, and even after a long while, you might struggle to get them perfectly browned. If you've ever faced these woes, the problem might be with your cookware.

Using a pan that's too small or deep is one of the many common caramelized onion mistakes. You should use a wide pan, as more compact ones can end up steaming the onions instead of caramelizing them. Releasing steam is a key step in the caramelization process, but the onions have to get past that stage so they can brown. Much of their moisture must evaporate in order to concentrate their sugars, which leaves you with that gorgeous browned flavor and texture.

Wider pans have a greater surface area, and when sliced onions have more contact with a hot surface, their moisture evaporates better and they caramelize faster. A larger pan also helps you avoid overcrowding — when the onions overlap too much, they have a harder time releasing steam. Using a pan with sides that are too high may also prevent water from evaporating efficiently, and of course, adding too many onions to a pan also causes overcrowding. Generally speaking, a 12-inch skillet can accommodate 2 large onions.