Give Your Stove A Rest And Make Creamed Corn In A Slow Cooker

The beauty of using a slow cooker is that you can usually toss all ingredients together to cook for a few hours, freeing up your time and your stove for other dishes. When the slow cooker is finished doing its magic, just serve directly to the plate or keep the setting on warm for a fully-cooked masterpiece with hardly any effort at all.

You can use frozen, fresh, or even canned corn for the slow cooker method, but while you're at it, pick up some summer produce staples to pair with your creamed corn and create great seasonal dishes.

While the traditional stovetop method requires a slow simmer of the corn with butter, milk, or cream to achieve that thick consistency, slow cookers use the closed lid to reduce evaporation. This might make it a little harder to get that thick consistency, but adding cream cheese will do the trick, and cooking the creamed corn on high for 2-3 hours or on low for 4-6 hours also help ensure a nice texture.

If you've never used a slow cooker, don't be intimidated. There are plenty slow cooker tips out there that help create mouthwatering recipes.