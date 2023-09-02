Give Your Stove A Rest And Make Creamed Corn In A Slow Cooker
If you thought corn could only be enjoyed on the cob or out of a can, then turn your tastebuds to the creamy indulgence of creamed corn. Creamed corn is a dish that combines whole sweet corn with cream, milk, or butter, but you can get more creative than that. Spice up the basics by using heavy cream, cheese, garlic and spices, flour, sugar, and even unique spices like red chili flakes. All in all, cream corn is a simple but satisfying side or main dish that even the pickiest eater can't resist.
While you can buy creamed corn and simmer it in a pot for 15-45 minutes, using a slow cooker instead lets this succulent goodness become even more rich and tasty as it simmers in its buttery juices. So instead of plopping a can of creamed corn in a pot, why not give your stove a rest and make creamed corn in a slow cooker? It's easier than you think.
Making creamed corn in a slow cooker is simple and easy
The beauty of using a slow cooker is that you can usually toss all ingredients together to cook for a few hours, freeing up your time and your stove for other dishes. When the slow cooker is finished doing its magic, just serve directly to the plate or keep the setting on warm for a fully-cooked masterpiece with hardly any effort at all.
You can use frozen, fresh, or even canned corn for the slow cooker method, but while you're at it, pick up some summer produce staples to pair with your creamed corn and create great seasonal dishes.
While the traditional stovetop method requires a slow simmer of the corn with butter, milk, or cream to achieve that thick consistency, slow cookers use the closed lid to reduce evaporation. This might make it a little harder to get that thick consistency, but adding cream cheese will do the trick, and cooking the creamed corn on high for 2-3 hours or on low for 4-6 hours also help ensure a nice texture.
If you've never used a slow cooker, don't be intimidated. There are plenty slow cooker tips out there that help create mouthwatering recipes.
Corn doesn't have to be boring
Fresh corn is great for cream corn, but canned or frozen corn will work just as well. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, canned fruits and vegetables are canned within hours after picking and can be just as nutritious as fresh and frozen foods. The canning process itself preserves most of the nutrients in produce, and, even better, canned options are more budget-friendly.
If you opt for fresh corn on the cob, be sure to use up those golden kernels before they go bad. Corn will stay fresh in the refrigerator for a couple of days if you leave the husk on, but the longer you wait, the less sweet the corn becomes. You can also shuck them and freeze the whole cob.
But wait! Don't throw out those fibrous husks just yet. You can save the husks for dishes like Corn Tamales and Corn Husk Meringue And Corn Mousse or for use in a variety of different crafts.