Bread Too Thick For The Toaster? Break Out The Air Fryer

There are very few things in life as simple and satisfying as good bread, and when toasted, the carbohydrate is brought to another comfort level. Whether slathered with butter or jam or used for sandwiches or crostini, a well-toasted slice of sourdough, white, wheat, rye, or pumpernickel just can't be beat. And while a slim slice is sometimes enough, there are plenty of moments in which only a thick slab will suffice.

In those instances, it can be tough to get an even level of toastiness, particularly because most home toasters just can't accommodate more substantial pieces of bread. Fortunately, if you're the proud owner of an air fryer, you already have the solution. Instead of pan-frying or trying to jam your toast into skinny slots, you can simply turn on your trusty device — the same one you use for making perfect vegetables and proteins — and have your ideal, consistently toasted bread (and bagels, too) thanks to yet another useful air fryer hack.