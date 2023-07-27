Hold My Beer: Fried Beer Bites Take The Classic Drink To A New Level

Beer and fried chicken, beer and corn dogs, beer and fried pickles — the list goes on. An ice-cold beer seems like the perfect companion to anything hot, golden, and deep-fried. Maybe it's the contrast in textures or the flavor of the hops meeting the crispy batter, but either way, beer and deep-fried anything makes a good combination.

But what if you go a step further and deep-fry beer? Is that even possible? While it may be true that you can't deep-fry a liquid the same way you'd fry onion rings or chicken, there is a way to deep-fry beer. Deep-fried beer bites combine your favorite beer and the crispy, golden exterior of your favorite fried foods, turned into a bite-sized snack that offers the best of both worlds.

Where did beer bites come from? How do you make them? What do they taste like? We'll have to travel back to 2010 and head to the Texas State Fair to learn the secrets behind these boozy bites.