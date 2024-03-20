The Worst Color Serving Bowl To Use For A Salad

When it comes to good food, first impressions count. Keenly aware of this, both home and professional chefs grind away, endeavoring to provide the perfect, harmonious presentation to highlight a delectable culinary creation and laboring over everything from the position of each side dish to the placement of the final garnish. But the reality is that perfect plating is sometimes as simple as selecting the right color dishes on which to plate and serve your food.

Yes, even the wrong color salad bowl can make or break how your guests perceive your food and whether or not they dig in excitedly. With a seemingly abundant number of dish options on today's market, the key to the perfect presentation of a fresh, crisp seasonal salad is to use the right color bowl to provide a positive association with consuming them and stay away from colors that bring out their worst characteristics. So when it comes to the best color to serve salad in, red is out. That's right, leave those holiday bowls for your holiday sides.