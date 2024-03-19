What Is Beef Bile And How Do You Use It?

Nose-to-tail eating has been a popular culinary ethos since British chef Fergus Henderson released the seminal cookbook "Nose to Tail Eating: A Kind of British Cooking" in 1999. Thanks to the success of St. John — Henderson's restaurant which is routinely named one of the best places to eat in London, and endorsements by celebrities such as Anthony Bourdain — the nose-to-tail movement gained traction on both sides of the Atlantic. The ethos even set off a similar nose-to-tail trend for fish.

By the mid-2010s, lesser-known cuts, including offal, gained popularity in American restaurants. Partaking in such delicacies was even viewed as a badge of honor, a subtle indication that one had a refined palate and impeccable taste. Perhaps because of this, the nose-to-tail ethos has continued to gain popularity in recent years. However, there are still several animal products that are rarely eaten by the American public. Beef bile is one of these.

As the digestive juices of cattle, beef bile is not likely to break into the American mainstream anytime soon. However, in areas where nose-to-tail eating is a fact of life rather than a culinary fad, adding bile to a dish is relatively common. Usually, the bile is added to boost a dish's flavor, although some people use the ingredient as a digestive aid. Although not widely used, some beef bile products are available in the United States, this gives people the opportunity to cook with this underutilized ingredient and fully embrace Henderson's ethos of nose-to-tail eating.