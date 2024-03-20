Gravy Bread Is A Chicago Classic, But What Is It?

Like most major cities, Chicago holds a high-standing reputation surrounding food. Whether you're checking out Navy Pier, catching a White Sox game, or riding the "L" to Wicker Park, most Windy City dwellers and tourists alike always seem to have room in their stomachs for deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs. What's not to love about a mountain of marinara sauce and melted cheese served atop cornmeal crust or better yet, hot dogs served with a side of neon green relish, tomato slices, and pickle spears?

Yet, we can't mention Chicago food staples without paying homage to the Italian beef sandwich. While most Chi-town natives will gladly down a hoagie stacked with thinly sliced beef, au jus, and spicy giardiniera, only a select handful may be eager to consume a spin-off of this city-born classic: Gravy bread. Unlike the Italian beef sandwich, which is served with optional beef gravy, gravy bread is simply a lone hoagie roll soaked in au jus. While there are ways to add a bit of flair to this empty roll by way of peppers or a slice of cheese, traditionally, the only textured food that typically appears on a classic gravy bread sandwich is a few residual shreds of beef found in the flavorful au jus soak. To fully understand why anyone would want to consume a soggy bread roll covered in meat juice, we must fully discover Chicagoans deep-seated love for the iconic Italian beef sandwich.