The Ingredient Substitute You Need For Vegan Kimchi

You would think that a dish like kimchi, which heavily (and almost exclusively) features vegetables like cabbage, radish, garlic, and ginger (along with red chilies and salt), would necessarily be vegan, but that isn't traditionally the case. In Korea, where kimchi is usually served with every meal, the beloved side salad usually contains jeotgal, a kind of salted, fermented fish seasoning made from everything from shrimp to pollack guts. Pretty much every Westernized kimchi recipe calls for fish sauce, which is close enough. However, if you're vegan, don't be dissuaded from making this marvelous dish at home: Miso paste makes a terrific fish sauce substitute without sacrificing any of its salty, fermented, and umami essentials.

Kimchi was an ingenious solution to the problem of preserving harvested vegetables for upcoming winters, using two foolproof methods: salting and fermentation. What kimchi does for cabbage, scallions, garlic, ginger, and radishes (and much more besides), miso does for soybeans, which are fermented with salt and an aspergillus mold called koji. Subbing miso out for fish sauce when making vegan kimchi is a no-brainer.