The Mistake That's All Too Easy To Make With A Dry Rub

Great barbecue can seem deceivingly simple as compared to dishes that have a reputation for complexity. French coq au vin or an Italian osso bucco, for example, have a perceived elevated status from appearing on fancy fine dining menus. But the truth is, great barbecue is the result of so many important details and decisions, including time and temperature, method and sauce, cuts of meat, and style of preparation.

And for those serious about seasoning, there may be no more important element than a dry rub. This blend of spices is not only a major flavor booster, but it's functional, too, with sugars that promote caramelization and coarse spices that form a crisp and satisfying crust. Given the importance of dry rub, it'd be a shame to misfire when lighting up the smoker (or oven, or slow cooker), be it pork, steak, chicken, or even a rubbed and ready veggie. One major mistake when preparing your dish is to skimp on that seasoning blend — not being generous enough with your dry rub means missing out on the most delicious results.