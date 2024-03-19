Toast Sweet Potato Slices Like Bread And See What Happens

Mashed, smashed, or melded into a SPAM breakfast hash, there are limitless ways to prepare a potato. Whether you prefer red, purple, or gold, every type of potato is one worth celebrating. Among the 200-plus different potato cultivars that grow on planet Earth, one of the most delicious and unique is the sweet potato. At once savory and sweet, this bright orange tuber is nutritious, satiating, and easy on the eyes. But sometimes, our potato routine can become monotonous. If you're bored of baked, boiled, or sautéed sweet potatoes, pop them in the toaster like a slice of bread and discover a whole new way to enjoy them.

Toasting sweet potatoes like a slice of sourdough or whole wheat will give the spuds a golden char on the exterior without compromising their soft and tender interior — the perfect textural contrast and a crave-worthy mouthfeel. Toasters heat to high, concentrated temperatures, which facilitates the caramelization of sweet potatoes and leads to a deeper sweetness and a richer flavor profile. Plus, sweet potatoes complement a wide range of ingredients, so whether you enjoy toast for breakfast, as a mid-day snack, or as a side pairing with dinner, you'll never have to omit your favorite fixings when you swap bread for sweet potatoes.