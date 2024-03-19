The Origin Story Of Iconic Dino Chicken Nuggets

Anyone born from the mid-1990s to the present won't remember a time before dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets. From inception, these themed plate toppers have been a popular choice with both children and adults. But what do dinosaurs have to do with chicken, and how has this particular shape of nugget stood the test of time? After all, the breaded goodies have been a freezer staple for over 30 years now.

The story of how dino chicken nuggets got their start is a bit hazy, but one thing we know for sure is they firmly launched onto the scene around the same time the original "Jurassic Park" movie hit theaters. Coincidence? Maybe. But then again, probably not. Let's face it: Humans have always had a fascination with the extinct archosaur inhabitants. So, it's no surprise the iconic prehistoric creatures made their way from the toybox to the dinner table. Perhaps it's more of a surprise it took so long.