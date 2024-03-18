You Can Cook Bacon In A Toaster, But There's A Catch

When it comes to putting together the perfect brunch spread, one protein that's rarely missing from the table is crispy bacon. It's salty and pairs well with everything from eggs to pancakes and maple syrup, and is a side that's sure to please a crowd.

While most people make oven-baked bacon or cook it up in a frying pan or skillet, there's another way to cook bacon, and all it requires is a kitchen appliance you probably already use daily: your toaster. The toaster can help you avoid dealing with baking trays and piles of dishes that the other methods of making this side often involve. Plus, it's extremely easy to adjust how crispy you want the bacon to be since you can change your toaster's cooking time.

The only catch is if you make bacon in the toaster, you'll need to use a toaster bag. Otherwise, you may wind up with a bit of a fire hazard when trying to make this breakfast dish.