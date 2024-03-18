Technically, Blueberries Aren't Blue. So How Do They Get Their Color?

Roses are red, blueberries are blue — actually, scientists are saying this isn't entirely true. You may think you know everything you need to know about blueberries, but you probably didn't know that these berries only appear to be blue due to a natural wax coating. In fact, according to a 2024 study published in Science Advances, not only does this wax look blue, it reflects ultraviolet light — which human eyes can't perceive, so you'll just have to imagine how cool it looks to birds that can. It makes sense, now, why robins always seem to pick out the best blueberries on the bush, because the ripest fruit quite literally glows to their little avian eyes.

The wax found on blueberries isn't unlike wax found on other blue-ish colored fruits. It's known as an epicuticular wax, which forms a crystal structure that refracts and reflects light. Have you ever noticed that when you cut a blueberry in half, the middle isn't blue at all? Neither is the skin, as it turns out; our brains just tell us it's blue because of how light interacts with the fruit's waxy coating before bouncing into our eyeballs.