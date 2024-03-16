The McDonald's Tech Issues That Are Causing Global Ordering Mishaps

McDonald's issued an apology for a global technology outage that occurred around midnight CDT on Friday, March 15, which forced some of its restaurants around the world to close for several hours, as well as causing global ordering complications. Japan announced on "X" that it was temporarily suspending operations across the country. McDonald's Hong Kong announced on Facebook that the mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks at McDonald's were not working. McDonald's McDelivery service in Taiwan also announced on its website that online and telephone ordering services were being temporarily suspended.

Australia and the U.K. (which has an exclusive McDonald's app deal) were reported on Downdetector to be experiencing problems with the McDonald's app (an app that knows way more about you thank you think). Downdetector is a website that claims to "tell you when your favorite services are down or having problems" in real time. The site also showed a map highlighting multiple U.S. cities that were experiencing outages at McDonald's, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The fast-food chain giant, which was reported to have about 40,300 restaurants worldwide as recently as 2022, released a statement in which its Global Chief Information Officer Brian Rice reassured McDonald's global employees. Rice stated, "What happened today has been an exception to the norm, and we are working with absolute urgency to resolve it. Thank you for your patience, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."