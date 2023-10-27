The New McDonald's App Terms And Conditions Are Ruffling Some Feathers Online

The McDonald's app offers a convenient way to order and pay for your favorite items while also allowing you to earn points in the process. However, a recent update to the app's terms and conditions is causing alarm among devotees of the Golden Arches, particularly as it pertains to liability and dispute resolution. According to the McDonald's website, the new terms became effective on October 20, and users must agree to them before ordering food via the app. When the news was recently shared on Reddit, many users expressed strong opinions. As stated by one of the platform's users, the McDonald's app is "so bad you have to agree not to sue before you can use it."

Other Redditors wondered just what kind of havoc could be unleashed by the McDonald's app that would warrant dispute resolution in the first place. One person speculated that it could relate to issues like "Data theft as it saves payment options. False advertising as it offers deals or coupons." Some also questioned the enforceability of such clauses, especially regarding serious matters. While the outcome remains to be seen, the new terms are rather strict in nature and do appear to safeguard the fast food chain against potential legal action.