The McDonald's App Deal You Can Only Find In The U.K.

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With exclusive menu deals and speedy ordering capabilities, fast food apps are usually worth the sacrifice of some phone storage. With the frequent offerings of free food and lower-priced meal options, the McDonald's app is among the best of the bunch. (Still, the app knows more than you think, so do your research before downloading.)

While the app has been a good choice for many customers, some folks have it better than others, and McDonald's patrons from the U.K. have a lot to be happy about with the app. That's because U.K. customers are lucky enough to have access to a little something called McDonald's Mondays. This weekly in-app deal is available every Monday to customers both new and old. The deal is different each week and is available to redeem all day long (although a breakfast offering might be exclusive to the morning, so customers should keep their notifications on just in case.)

This deal is exclusive to app users in the U.K., so some of us in America might be moderately seething with jealousy. Once we get into specifics, you might understand more as to why.