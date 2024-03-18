Where's The Best Place To Store Lemons?

When it comes to keeping produce fresh, there's an overwhelming amount of factors to think about. How exactly you should be washing your fruits and vegetables is one of those important questions, but one of the absolute biggest points of contention is how you should be storing your vegetables and fruits to keep them crisp.

Every single kiwi, banana, or avocado has its own unique qualities and strict storage requirements, and it can be mind-boggling to keep track of it all. This is especially true of fragile citrus fruits like lemons. You often see these sunny spheres kept at room temperature in the grocery store, but many people opt to stick these guys in the fridge when they get home. So, which storage technique is best? Well, save some exceptions, the refrigerator is usually the best place for ripe or cut lemons to be.

To keep your lemons fresh for longer periods of time, the fridge is your best option. The cold temperatures seal in freshness better than warm and can keep your whole citrus fruits extra tart and vibrant for up to four or six weeks at a time. Without those cold temperatures, lemons will stay good for a much shorter time frame of up to one week, at best.